Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £143.25 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,865 ($37.47) per share, for a total transaction of £143.25 ($187.33).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectris alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Derek Harding bought 5 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.61) per share, for a total transaction of £143.80 ($188.05).

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,822 ($36.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,952.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,137.33. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49).

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 3,011.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.