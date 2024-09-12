Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys 50,632 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider David Gallop purchased 50,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,746.48 ($13,164.32).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

