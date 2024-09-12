Insider Buying: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CFO Purchases $44,976.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V2X Price Performance
Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.25.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
