Insider Buying: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CFO Purchases $44,976.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in V2X by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in V2X by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

