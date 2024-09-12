Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of YOU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 1,813,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,565. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

