Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 426 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

DXCM opened at $68.47 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

