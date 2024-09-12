Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRDA
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.