Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRDA

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.