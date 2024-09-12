Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FFH traded up C$16.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1,663.86. 20,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,973. The company has a market cap of C$35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,574.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,534.25. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,070.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,666.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

