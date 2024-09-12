Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Chester J. Culver sold 125 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $23,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.4 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.84. 54,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,252. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

