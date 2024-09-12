Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Gyurci sold 307 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $3,834.43.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $7,078,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.