Insider Selling: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TERN stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 3,706,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $615.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
