Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $587,830.10 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,439,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

