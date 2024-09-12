Insider Selling: Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells $12,783.57 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 4,219 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,338.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.