Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 17,579 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 17,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $17,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,690,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

