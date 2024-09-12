Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 17,579 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 17,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $17,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,690,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Village Farms International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.