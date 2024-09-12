Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $258,795.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,140.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of WHLR opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $547.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

