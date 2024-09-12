Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

