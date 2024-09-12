Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Shares of INSM opened at $72.76 on Monday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,242,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

