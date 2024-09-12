Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.