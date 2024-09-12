Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 11,822,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 54,278,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.