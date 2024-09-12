Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Down 69.9% in August

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TRNR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 306,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $206,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($17.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 2,976.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Strength will post -16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.