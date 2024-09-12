International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $210.12.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

