International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM opened at $0.51 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

