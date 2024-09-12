Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,250 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

