Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,962,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $77,962,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

