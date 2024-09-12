Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

