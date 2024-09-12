Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

