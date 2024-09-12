Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.24

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 55631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

