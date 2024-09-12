Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

