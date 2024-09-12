Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

