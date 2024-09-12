Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.93

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.93 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 15488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

