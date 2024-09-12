Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $355.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.