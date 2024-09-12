Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,343 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $107,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

