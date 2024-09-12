Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.50

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 256655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,009,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

