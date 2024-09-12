InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

