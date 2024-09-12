Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for REV Group (REVG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2024 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – REV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,725. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 585,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

