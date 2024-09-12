Investment Partners LTD. Buys 1,110 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Dividend Information

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

