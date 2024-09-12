Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.40 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

