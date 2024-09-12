Investment Partners LTD. Has $8.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

