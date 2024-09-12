Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.10 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

