Investment Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

