Investment Partners LTD. Sells 5,509 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

