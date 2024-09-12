iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,479,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

