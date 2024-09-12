iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.72 and last traded at $162.54. 6,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.17.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.57. The firm has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

