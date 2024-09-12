iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.45

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 369225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.