iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBGA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $27.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

