iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 87,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 42,773 shares.The stock last traded at $91.98 and had previously closed at $92.02.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $772.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

