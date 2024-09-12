iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Trimmed by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

MTUM opened at $192.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

