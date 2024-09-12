iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

