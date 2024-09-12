iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.54

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 2352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $769.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

