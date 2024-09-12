iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $158.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

