iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

